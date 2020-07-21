Breaking News

WFHT Telephone Upgrade – Thursday, July 23rd

We want to advise everyone that there will be an upgrade to our phone system.  The scheduled date for this is Thursday, July 23 between 9 am and 12:30 pm.  During this timeframe, there will be some intermittent disruption to the inbound and outbound phone calls.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Thank you for your patience while we work to improve our system.

