LTC announcement shows Ford’s renewed commitment to private LTC

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement in response to Doug Ford’s long-term care announcement, in which he commits to altering the funding formula for long-term care construction:

“The announcement by Premier Doug Ford means the for-profit corporations that have failed seniors for years could get even more public money.

Today feels like a re-run of years of Liberal re-announcements on long-term care – where beds were announced, but never built. In its final two terms, the Liberals only built 600 beds. In its first year, the Ford government built just 21 beds.

I was hoping today’s announcement would mean better care. If we want to improve conditions, we should be committing to hiring enough staff to deliver four hours of hands on care per resident per day; raising PSW wages and offering them full-time jobs; and getting the profits out of long-term care. Instead, we see no new money, and a renewed commitment to shovel cash into the private sector, where they can cut corners and pocket the difference.”