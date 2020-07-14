Stage 3 plans must not take Ontario one step forward, two steps back

Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said safely moving into Stage 3 should come with help and support from the government.

“Ontarians have worked hard to flatten the curve. It’s because of the collective effort and sacrifice of individuals and businesses that we’ve seen a steady decline in new COVID-19 infections,” said Horwath.

“There is no question that many business owners are desperate to safely re-open. People are eager to get back to work, and to return to local restaurants and activities. But as we prepare to move into a new stage of our economic re-opening, we must remember that small businesses across the province are struggling because Doug Ford didn’t provide the kind of direct support needed to keep Main Street healthy and vibrant. Now, they need more than an announcement at a press conference. They need support.”

In addition to more resources for Public Health units to do contact tracing, the NDP says its Save Main Street plan would include a fund to support set-up costs for remote work, physical distancing and a safe re-opening. Things that fund should cover things like PPE, plexiglass barriers and changes to ensure physical distancing.

“The last thing this province needs is to take one step forward and two steps back,” Horwath said. “It’s the government’s job to prevent that.”