ÉS Saint-Joseph graduating students celebrated

On June 24, the grade 12 students graduating from École secondaire Saint-Joseph in Wawa were celebrated. As a result of government health and social distancing measures taken to counter the spread of COVID-19, the secondary school honoured its students through a virtual graduation ceremony.

Students graduating from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) include : Sarah Chevrier, Bianca Hryhorchuk, Nicolas Lafrenière, Cora Nelson, Kelsey Scott, Travis Stewart-Gauthier and Démily Thibodeau-Bello.

“We wish our graduates a great deal of success in the next stages of their life. We encourage them to tap into the wealth of knowledge they have acquired at École secondaire Saint-Joseph and to remain outstanding and well-rounded citizens who are proud to be Catholic and Francophone and are ready to take their place in society. Our school has seen many students become strong community leaders – without a doubt, Sarah, Bianca, Nicolas, Cora, Kelsey, Travis and Démily will contribute to the Wawa community in the years to come and will continue to shine and make a difference,” said Ms. Lucille Vachon-Case, Principal at ÉS Saint-Joseph.

The school staff offered a very personal touch to this transition as it presented students with a graduation gift, merit awards and decorated their entrance for this occasion. Personal graduation signs with the photo of each grade 12 student was produced to celebrate graduating students.

“We congratulate our graduating students for having drawn on their technological skills with such success and for showing resourcefulness, tenacity and resilience. Through this effort and their ability to surpass themselves and meet new challenges, our students can take pride in having completed their high school studies with flying colours. They can now look to the future with confidence,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.

Since its inception in 1998, CSC Nouvelon has awarded more than 9,000 diplomas. With rates of 93% in five years and 91% in four years, CSC Nouvelon boasts one of the best graduation rates in the province and the highest among all school boards operating in the districts of Sudbury, Manitoulin and Algoma. All students who attended CSC Nouvelon schools have had the opportunity of benefitting from a high-quality French-language Catholic education that acted as a springboard to a promising future.