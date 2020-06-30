Heat Warning for Chapleau…

3:42 PM EDT Tuesday 30 June 2020

Heat Warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

A heat event is expected through Thursday.

Daytime high temperatures in the low thirties on Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows near 18 are expected. This heat event may be extended into the weekend with daytime high temperatures near thirty.

Please refer to your public forecast for further details on expected temperatures.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.