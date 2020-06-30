CSC Nouvelon students honoured with Bishop Alexander Carter Foundation Scholarship

This year, 16 Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon students were awarded a Bishop Alexander Carter Foundation Scholarship. The Foundations’s Performance Excellence Scholarship, valued at $1,000, was awarded to graduates of Catholic secondary schools in the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie who distinguished themselves as: enlightened believer, effective communicator, thoughtful thinker, independent learner, collaborator, considerate person and responsible citizen. The Foundation’s Excellence in Religious Teaching Scholarship, also valued at $1,000, was presented to the graduate of each high school who obtained the highest mark in this subject and illustrated themselves the most in school pastoral activities.

Recipients of a Bishop Alexander Carter Foundation Scholarship