Manitouwadge Man dies after canoe capsizes

On Thursday June 18, 2020 approximately 02:10 pm, members of the Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a canoer that had capsized in Manitouwadge Lake near the Pumphouse Road.

Family members noticed the canoe was flipped and that the canoer was in the water. They contacted some people that were on the lake with Sea Doos and had them check the canoe. After a short time the canoer was located under the water and was retrieved and brought to shore.

CPR was preformed until Paramedics arrive but unfortunately the male, Paul WIELGOSCH, age 61 of Manitouwadge, was pronounced deceased at 02:26 pm.

The OPP ask that anyone using a boat, canoe, or even a paddle boat, follow all the safety information that is available to them by visiting www.boatingsafety.gc.ca

Please wear your PFD and have all safety equipment needed, and don’t use drugs or alcohol while boating.