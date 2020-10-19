Marathon OPP – Investigate Highway 614 Fatality

On October 16, 2020 at approximately 8:14 am officers from the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 614, Unincorporated Township, approximately 33 km South of Manitouwadge.

A motor vehicle (pickup truck), travelling southbound lost control on the slippery, slush covered highway, rolled over and came to rest in the ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passengers were taken to Manitouwadge for medical treatment. The deceased has been identified as Kobe ROCHON, 22 years old of Manitouwadge, ON.

Manitouwadge Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were on scene to assist with the investigation.

The Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit attended the scene to conduct their investigation. Highway 614 was closed completely for several hours.