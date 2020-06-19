APH Reports 24th Case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District – The F.J. Davey Home

Algoma Public Health is advising of the 24th case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. The avenue of exposure is unknown. This case is ‘a person of the FJ Davey Home’.

The FJ Davey Home reports on their website:

“As part of ongoing, proactive staff surveillance testing, COVID-19 has been confirmed in a person of the FJ Davey Home. All other initial lab results have been negative. Some results are pending.

FJ Davey is working closely with Algoma Public Health. Based on careful investigation of all available information, the risk of exposure for residents and staff is low. Nonetheless we are putting “suspect outbreak” measures in place until the remainder of recent test results are reported. All residents continue to be monitored for symptoms every day, and any symptomatic resident is immediately tested. All staff have been provided appropriate PPE and worn them at all time

Algoma Public Health has notified close contacts, and additional guidance has been provided to potentially affected staff. At this time, a formal outbreak has not been declared at our facility.”

To date the cases in the Algoma District have been:

19 in the Sault Ste. Marie area (evidence of community spread),

2 in Central/East Algoma, and

3 in Elliot Lake & Area.

Twenty-two cases have been resolved with no fatalities.

Algoma Public Health states, “To protect the identity of individuals, and to comply with privacy law, Algoma Public Health does not provide name or address information for people who test positive for COVID-19. “