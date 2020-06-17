Buy Algoma, Buy Local launches new website in support of local food economy

Buy Algoma, Buy Local , a program of the Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN), has made locating local food products much easier for Algoma residents. With the launch of its new website equipped with an interactive map, Buy Algoma, Buy Local has provided a tool for communities in the Algoma region to support local producers, processors, farmers’ markets, restaurants and retailers.

“One of the main goals of the updated website was to provide people in the Algoma region with the tools and resources to find and support our local food economy,” explains RAIN Manager David Thompson. “Buy Algoma, Buy Local sums up a new reality that Algoma communities need to embrace.”

The program is partially funded in response to the pandemic through the Algoma Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which includes generous contributions from Green Shield Canada and public donations. According to Co-Chair Jessica Bolduc, the COVID-19 pandemic influenced their decision to fund the project. “As we begin to move through and beyond the pandemic, Algoma Community Foundation imagines a future centered on equity, sustainability and abundance for Algoma,” says Bolduc. “It is with that sentiment in mind that we are investing in organizations like RAIN who are considering the future of food sovereignty as a key component of a localized recovery strategy.”

Acorn Information Solutions, another division of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre, created the map so that Buy Algoma, Buy Local website users can search items available in the following categories:

Brewery

Caterer

Coffee Roaster

Community Supporter and Organization

Farm

Farmers’ Market

Fishery

Food Artisan

Greenhouse/Garden Center

Harvester/Forager

Maple Farm

Restaurant/Cafe

Retailer

Wholesaler

Winery

If you are local producer, processor, farmers’ market, restaurant or retailer that would like to become a member of Buy Algoma, Buy Local, please visit the new website www.buyalgoma.ca.