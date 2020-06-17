2020 - Black Lives Matter 'Wawa' Orientation: 1

On Friday, June 12, a number of Wawa residents gathered for a peaceful demonstration of concern and solidarity against racism. Wawa-news spoke with Dawn Charbonneau who organized the event with Mary Harbocian. I asked her how she felt about how the event would be received, “Yes! I wasn’t sure how many to expect so I was happy that people came to stand in solidarity. We felt that there needed to be a visible representation of solidarity committed to deconstructing the systemic racism at work in oppressing BIPOC in our country and in our community. That people care about these destructive forces. Our hope is that the momentum of this shift in consciousness continues long after it stops “trending” and that people with privilege continue to use that to push the movement forward!”

During the event which was held in front of the Municipality of Wawa, there was a smudging ceremony, a three minute period of silence, and then people were allowed to speak. A young lady, Emma took the microphone and spoke about recognizing racism and that it’s wrong – and that she has seen people be treated badly and has started to speak up when she sees it happening. After a few songs, people joined and walked to the boardwalk overlooking Wawa Lake to attach their posters to the railings.



Dawn offered on social media, “Thank you to all who attended today- to those who spoke, sang and shared <3 The gallery of your voices in all of your signs is up at the Lion’s beach walkway for any to see and add to and please share your photos here if you wish- In my work and in my life I pledge to use my privilege to deconstruct systemic racism, to educate myself further, learn, and listen to the voices and experiences of BIPOC and make space for them to be heard. It doesn’t end after the signs are put away, and it’s no longer ‘trending’. I would love to see that momentum and energy continue- BLACK LIVES MATTER, INDIGENOUS LIVES MATTER, POC’S VOICES MATTER

Co-organizer Mary Harbocian said, “Thank you to everyone who came out and supported this worthy cause. This is not the time to sit out. In whatever capacity we can lend ourselves, this is the time. We have pushed so many systemic issues under the proverbial rug. And now, it is uncomfortable to see the bandaid ripped off. These issues will take time and much heart to heal. Change is hard and these conversations are hard. But know that hard conversations are often the only ones worth having. I am so proud to see all the support that this small town offers. We are all so much better together. Thank you, thank you. ❤️💕”

The posters stayed for several days, until early Tuesday morning when most of them were removed by person(s) unknown.

Editor’s Note: Wawa-news would like to thank the photographers who shared their photographs of this important event.