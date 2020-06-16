Ontario Develops Additional Learning Materials for Students and Teachers

The Ontario government, in partnership with Science North and the Ontario Science Centre, is creating additional educational content for students and teachers during the school closures resulting from COVID-19. The province is providing up to $1.5 million to create made-in-Ontario videos and resources to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning. The resources will align with the four science strands in the curriculum and will help students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

“We know the importance of providing parents and educators with additional resources to keep students engaged and learning during this difficult time,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “Through our partnership with Science North and the Ontario Science Centre we will create new resources focusing on STEM skills that will help our students continue to prepare for the jobs of the future.”

Science North will create resources for elementary school teachers and students, while the Ontario Science Centre will develop materials for secondary school teachers and students. All resources will be accessible and available in both English and French and will include:

Professional development videos for educators

Virtual and at-home hands-on STEM activities for students

Activities and student worksheets which can be printed and distributed through school boards

“Science North and the Ontario Science Centre have been welcoming Ontario’s young learners to the wonderful world of science for decades,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “Their interactive, hands-on learning experiences have inspired the next generation of scientists, technicians and researchers right here in Ontario. I’m proud that these new online resources will support students with the high-quality, accessible content they need to continue learning at home during this unprecedented time.”

“Science North is a tremendous educational resource in Northern Ontario, and our government is proud to support their development of virtual education resources to support our students and teachers,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Northern Ontario is home to some of our brightest and boldest thinkers and we thank Science North for their ongoing commitment to inspire creativity and learning across the north.”

Resources can be accessed online at Science North and the Ontario Science Centre websites, with additional material being released weekly. Activities will use everyday objects and supplies so students can participate easily at home.

“Science North appreciates the opportunity to support teachers and students throughout Ontario with high quality, scientist-led STEM learning experiences,” said Guy Labine, CEO, Science North. “These online workshops and resources will support teachers in delivering inquiry-based lessons for elementary students through at-home learning. These are unprecedented times and we all share these challenges, united in our goal of supporting continued learning in Ontario. We applaud the Ministry of Education for their support.”

“At the Ontario Science Centre, our mission is always to inspire discovery, encourage curiosity, and instill a love of learning,” said Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre. “We are pleased to partner with the Ministry of Education to provide these curriculum-based resources, which are a continuation of the experience we give teachers and students on field trips to the Centre.”