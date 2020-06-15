Morning News Tidbits – June 15

Weather – Sunny. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Frost Advisory – ended

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind south 15 knots increasing to southeast 20 this afternoon then veering to south 20 near midnight. Wind diminishing to south 15 Tuesday morning then backing to southeast 15 Tuesday afternoon. Waves one metre building to one and one half metres early this evening then subsiding to one Tuesday morning.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 14, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 9,328 Positive 23 Negative 8,379 Pending 926 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

News Tidbits: