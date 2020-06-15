Morning News Tidbits – June 15

Weather – Sunny. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
Frost Advisory – ended
Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind south 15 knots increasing to southeast 20 this afternoon then veering to south 20 near midnight. Wind diminishing to south 15 Tuesday morning then backing to southeast 15 Tuesday afternoon. Waves one metre building to one and one half metres early this evening then subsiding to one Tuesday morning.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 14, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|9,328
|Positive
|23
|Negative
|8,379
|Pending
|926
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|21
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)
News Tidbits:
- Coast Guard responding to report of aground barge in lower St. Marys River – UPDATED - June 15, 2020
- Dévoilement de la programmation de la fête du Canada 2020 - June 15, 2020
- Canada Day 2020 Celebration Plans Unveiled - June 15, 2020