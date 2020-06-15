Inquest into the Death of Daniel Legarde Announced

Dr. Michael Wilson, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Thunder Bay Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Daniel Legarde.

Mr. Legarde, 45, died on November 26, 2016, at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital after a gunshot injury he sustained in an encounter with the Ontario Provincial Police. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Legarde’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available.