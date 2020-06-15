Coast Guard responding to report of aground barge in lower St. Marys River – UPDATED

After the completion of dive surveys and stability assessments, Barge PML2501 safely transited to Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, under tow by Towing Vessels Anglian Lady and W.I. Scott Purvis.

In coordination with Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie reviewed and accepted the salvage company’s salvage and transit plan, today. No pollution is reported or identified. The cause of grounding remains under investigation.

On June 10, at 12:30 a.m. EST, Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie Command Center received notification that the Barge PML2501 (length: 302 feet) towed by Towing Vessel Anglian Lady (length: 132 feet) was aground in the lower St. Marys River, near Sweets Point. Both vessels are Canadian. The barge was carrying 3,622 metric tons of coal tar and approximately 6,340 gallons of diesel fuel. Their last port of call was Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario enroute to Burns Harbor, Indiana.

– The owner of the aground barge, Purvis Marine, enacted their vessel response plan and are developing a salvage plan for the barge PML2501 to be submitted to the Coast Guard for review.

Coast Guard marine casualty investigators and pollution responders are on scene to investigate the incident and ensure proper mitigation of potential negative impacts to the environment. A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Traverse City conducted an overflight of the area and did not identify any release of pollution from the barge. The barge has taken on water in a ballast tank and is currently stable. There is no report or identification of pollution at this time.

The Coast Guard established a safety zone around the navigable waters of the barge PML2501. All vessels are required to remain 500 yards away from the barge.

The Coast Guard is establishing a safety zone around the navigable waters of the tug and barge. All vessels are requested to remain 500 yards away from the tug and barge.

