Nipissing OPP Investigate Fatal Collision on Highway 17

On June 4, 2020 at approximately 6:15 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with West Nipissing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and West Nipissing Fire Services responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 17, near Mosquito Creek Road, in the Municipality of West Nipissing.

Investigation revealed a westbound pick-up truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound tractor-trailer. Upon impact, the pick-up truck became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck and lone occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Collision Reconstructionist, an OPP Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) and the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS).

The highway was closed for approximately five hours.

A post mortem examination will be conducted in Toronto. Further information will be released as it becomes available.