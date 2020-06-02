ST. PIERRE, Sylvio

April 14, 1965 ~ May 29, 2020

With sadness and broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Angus Joseph Sylvio “Vio”. Loving son of Ben St. Pierre (Sue LaChapelle) and Aline Tremblay (Rolly Goudreau). Vio leaves behind the love of his life Lindsay Ferguson St. Pierrre, his daughters Tara-Lee Coles, Annalyn St. Pierre, his sons Micheal St. Pierre (Kaitlyn), Christopher Colton St. Pierre and his grandchildren Paisley and Knox. He will be missed by his special brother Alain and sister Bibiane. Dear son-in-law of Ann and John Ferguson. Brother-in-law of Stacy Ferguson (Philip). Sylvio will be sadly missed by his step-brothers, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In keeping with Sylvio’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Sean Robinson, Troy Dereski and all of the nurses at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.