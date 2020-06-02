OPP Investigate Collision that Spilt Logs onto Highway 144

On June 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Hydro One responded to a single motor vehicle roll-over collision, involving a tractor-trailer, on Highway 144 at Marina Road, City of Greater Sudbury.

Investigation revealed the logging truck was southbound on Highway 144 and failed to negotiate the curve which caused the trailer to flip-over, spilling its load of logs partially onto the highway and striking a hydro pole.

The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Ministry of Environment (MOE) attended to assist to clean-up the fuel spill.

The highway was closed for a period of time while debris was removed from the roadway and hydro crews repaired the down wires.

Motorists can expect some delays in the area today as workers will remove the remainder of the logs from the ditch.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).