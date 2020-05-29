SE OPP Chapleau – Arrest Chapleau Male during Break In

On May 28, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a break and enter in progress on Ash Street in Chapleau.

Officers arrived on scene and located a person attempting to break into an abandoned residence. The individual ran toward police wielding an object in his hand. After several warnings to stop, officers used a conductive energy weapon (CEW) to gain control of the accused.

As a result of the investigation, Brian LAVIOLETTE, 52 years-of-age, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon, contrary to section 270.01(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts),

Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC, and

Possession Break-In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 17, 2020, in Chapleau.