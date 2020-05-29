Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – Arrest Chapleau Male during Break In

On May 28, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a break and enter in progress on Ash Street in Chapleau.

Officers arrived on scene and located a person attempting to break into an abandoned residence. The individual ran toward police wielding an object in his hand. After several warnings to stop, officers used a conductive energy weapon (CEW) to gain control of the accused.

As a result of the investigation, Brian LAVIOLETTE, 52 years-of-age, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon, contrary to section 270.01(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts),
  • Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC, and
  • Possession Break-In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 17, 2020, in Chapleau.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
