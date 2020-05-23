Ratification of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) Central Agreements

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the ratification of the final central agreements with teachers and education workers. The teachers’ agreement is between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA). The other agreement is between the OSSTF education workers, OPSBA, Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA), l’Association des conseils scolaires des écoles publiques de l’Ontario (ACÉPO) and l’Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques (AFOCSC):

“I would like to congratulate all of the parties for the ratification of the 2019-22 central agreements, delivering needed stability for Ontario’s children, parents, and all education staff.

Our Government achieved our main priority – landing deals that advance the priorities of students, parents, and taxpayers. We now have successfully ratified central agreements with all of our education labour partners.

Our focus will be to work with all partners in this unprecedented time to deliver the best education using every tool available – including technology – to support academic achievement. We thank teachers and education workers for playing a critical role in promoting positive learning environments for students in all corners of our province — most especially those conducting synchronous online learning. We know that while in-class instruction cannot be replaced, online synchronous classrooms can still provide a sense of community and an opportunity for collaborative learning, while students are home.

While this ratification concludes the 2019-2022 teacher and education worker central negotiations, our commitment to parents remains unchanged. We will continue to stand up for parents to protect our children’s futures and invest in their potential.”