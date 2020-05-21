Thursday Morning News – May 21

Weather – Sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 6.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 20, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation at 11:15 a.m.

There were two new fires discovered by mid-afternoon May 20 in the Northeast Region. Sudbury 5, located north of Espanola, is under control at 1.2 hectares, and North Bay 5, located south of Mattawa, is not under control at this time at 3.5 hectares.

There is one other active fire in the Northeast Region; North Bay 3 is being observed at 1 hectare and is located on an island in Wicksteed Lake.

The fire hazard is currently high across most of the Northeast.