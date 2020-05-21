Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – May 21

Weather – Sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Clear. Low 6.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 20, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 5,953
Positive 20
Negative 5,644
Pending 289
Deceased 0
Resolved 13

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation at 11:15 a.m.

There were two new fires discovered by mid-afternoon May 20 in the Northeast Region. Sudbury 5, located north of Espanola, is under control at 1.2 hectares, and North Bay 5, located south of Mattawa, is not under control at this time at 3.5 hectares.

There is one other active fire in the Northeast Region; North Bay 3 is being observed at 1 hectare and is located on an island in Wicksteed Lake.

The fire hazard is currently high across most of the Northeast.

There were no new forest fires in the Northwest Region; confirmed by the early afternoon of May 20. However, there are currently four active forest fires in the Northwest Region. All are either being held or under control. The fire hazard is high to extreme across the Northwest region.

Please use caution with campfires and avoid outdoor burning if possible.

