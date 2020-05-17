Three New cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District

Case Number Exposure Category Status Tested Important Information

Case #18 International Travel Self-isolating May 12, 2020 Close contacts have been notified

All returning international travellers must stay home and self-isolate for 14 days

All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure

Case #19 Unknown Self-isolating May 13, 2020 Close contacts have been notified

Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma

