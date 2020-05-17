Breaking News

Three New cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the Algoma district.


Details of confirmed cases:

 

Case Number  Exposure Category  Status   Tested               Important Information
Case #18 International Travel Self-isolating May 12, 2020
  • Close contacts have been notified
  • All returning international travellers must stay home and self-isolate for 14 days
  • All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure
Case #19 Unknown Self-isolating May 13, 2020
  • Close contacts have been notified
  • Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma
  • All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure
Case #20 Unknown Self-isolating May 13, 2020
  • Close contacts have been notified
  • Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma
  • All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure

 

