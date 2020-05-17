Three New cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District

Post Views:
Algoma Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the Algoma district.
Details of confirmed cases:
|Case Number
|Exposure Category
|Status
|Tested
|Important Information
|Case #18
|International Travel
|Self-isolating
|May 12, 2020
|
- Close contacts have been notified
- All returning international travellers must stay home and self-isolate for 14 days
- All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure
|Case #19
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|May 13, 2020
|
- Close contacts have been notified
- Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma
- All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure
|Case #20
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|May 13, 2020
|
- Close contacts have been notified
- Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma
- All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure
