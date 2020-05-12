Corporate Planning & Council Meetings Tonight – May 12

Municipal Council is holding two meetings (Corporate Planning & Council) via YouTube beginning at 6:30 pm.
Corporate Planning
- CALL TO ORDER
- DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- DELEGATIONS/ PRESENTATIONS
- ADOPTION OF MINUTES
- Corporate Planning Meeting – Tuesday, April 21, 2020
- BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING
- COVID-19 Update
- LNG Project Update – Delayed
- CAO 2020-02: Financial Impacts of COVID-19
- AP Staff Memo – Agreement with WAVS
- List of Activities – Updated
- COVID-19 Update
- NEW BUSINESS
- CS 2020-05: Report for the Month of April, 2020
- MB 2020-01: Debenture Repayment
- Staff Memo – Community Services & Tourism Projects Update
- CAO 2020-03: 2020 Municipal Budget
- Seniors Housing Project Update (verbal)
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, June 9, 2020
- ADJOURNMENT
- The meeting closed at
Council Meeting
- CALL TO ORDER
- DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
- DELEGATIONS / PRESENTATIONS
- ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GIVING OF NOTICE
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Livestream at www.youtube.com/channel/UC8MlwvjOvKwP8dNJEdMOeyw
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Livestream at www.youtube.com/channel/UC8MlwvjOvKwP8dNJEdMOeyw
- ADOPTION OF MINUTES
- Adoption of Minutes (resolution)
- CONSENT AGENDA
- STAFF REPORTS
- Receive Staff Reports (resolution)
- CAO 2020-02: Financial Impacts of COVID-19
- CAO 2020-03: 2020 Municipal Budget
- CS 2020-05: Report for the Month of April, 2020
- MB 2020-01: Debenture Repayment
- Receive Staff Reports (resolution)
- BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING
- NEW BUSINESS
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3303-20 – to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Townships of Dubreuilville, White River and Hornepayne to provide the services of an Asset Management Coordinator for the period May 2020 to April 2021.
- By-Law No. 3304-20 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 12th day of May, 2020.
- By-Law No. 3305-20 – to adopt the estimate of all sums required and to fix the rate of taxation for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa and to further provide for penalty and interest in default of payment thereof for the year 2020.
- By-Law No. 3306-20 – for the establishing of Tax Capping Options for properties in the Commercial, Industrial and Multi-Residential Tax Classes and for the establishing of Three Bands of Assessment of Property for the purpose of facilitating Graduated Tax Rates for the properties included in the Commercial Tax Classes for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3307-20 – to establish a percentage by which tax decreases are limited for a taxation year for the Commercial, Industrial and Multi-Residential property classes.
- By-Law No. 3308-20 – for the establishing of Tax Ratios for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3309-20 – to adopt the small-scale on-farm business subclass in the industrial property class within The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3310-20 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Pinchin Ltd. for the provision of Professional Engineering Services for the Municipality.
- By-Law No. 3311-20 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Kresin Engineering Corporation for the provision of Professional Engineering Services for the Water Treatment and Wastewater services.
- CLOSED SESSION
- Moving onto “Closed Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Selection of Integrity Commissioner – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
- Personal Issue (2 Items) – personal matters about an identifiable individual (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239
- Water and Sewer Rate Relief
- Noise and Parking Concerns
- Legal Issue (1 Item); Offer to Purchase Property – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))
- BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, June 9, 2020
- ADJOURNMENT
