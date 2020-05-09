Garbologist’s Report – In the Starter Blocks!

Every year about this time (actually, for the last 27 years), I sit in my proverbial starter blocks, ready to take on “SPRING CLEANING”.

NO, not in my house! I keep that up to date with the seasons. But our outdoors… this year although has a road block in the form of a virus.

You cannot see nor feel, and it is deadly as it is sneaky. One can have it, carry it around for two weeks, until it is full-blown and throws you to the edge of your grave.

Because of social distancing, three or four of us volunteers cannot possibly sit in a truck side by side or pick trash 6 feet apart. My effort therefore is limited to my daily dog walking and picking up what sloppy litterboxes lost.

Seeing a lot of people walking this spring.. could I make a kind suggestion and appeal to the communal pride of my fellow citizens? TO: wear old gloves, take a bag with you, and pick up what litters our surroundings. Let us show some pride, not all of us are ignorant and thoughtless or in need of a cleaning lady. The mess out there is immense, who will clean up our first-impression-doormat? Earth Day was April 22nd, and in honour of the place we live in, be kind and make a difference. Do your part.

From myself and my volunteers,

Thank you!