We’re back – Walk-In Counselling Service Goes Virtual

On Tuesday, May 12th, the Walk-In Counselling Service will be reopening and providing services virtually. Appointments will be available on Tuesdays and services will be provided by telephone or video conference.

“Since the Walk-in Counselling Service began in November 2015 over 1700 different people have accessed at least one session. It was a difficult decision that we made in March to suspend services due to COVID-19. We are very happy to be able to offer counselling appointments by telephone or video conference,” said Sandie Leith, Director of Services, Algoma Family Services.

Walk-In Counselling services are provided by five partner organizations: Algoma Family Services. Algoma Public Health, Canadian Mental Health Association

(CMHA), John Howard Society and Sault Area Hospital.

The only one of its kind in the Algoma District, the Walk-In Counselling Service offers free and timely mental health and addiction care to children, youth, adults and families. The Service is open every Tuesday. To access an appointment please call CMHA’s Access Line (705) 759-5989 or 1-855-36﻿6-1466 on Mondays from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. The Walk-In Counselling Service is staffed by registered mental health and addictions professionals from all five partner agencies.

