Happenings at Wawa First United Church – May 6

Alleluia! Christ is Risen!

Christ is Risen Indeed! Alleluia!

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for May 10, 2020 – Fifth Sunday of Easter.

Acts 7: 55 – 60 Stephen is stoned.

Psalm 31 My times are in your hands.

1 Peter 2: 2-10 A chosen race, a royal priesthood, living stones.

John 14: 1-14 I am the way, the truth, the life.

To Ponder

What does it mean to be a “chosen race“? Are other people not chosen ? What does this say or not say about the meaning of belonging in the church?

Gathering Lent/Easter 2020 pg. 23 – used with permission

The U.C. W. requests that all items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.