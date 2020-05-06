Happenings at Wawa First United Church – May 6

Alleluia! Christ is Risen!
Christ is Risen Indeed! Alleluia!
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for May 10, 2020 – Fifth Sunday of Easter.
Acts 7: 55 – 60 Stephen is stoned.
Psalm 31 My times are in your hands.
1 Peter 2: 2-10 A chosen race, a royal priesthood, living stones.
John 14: 1-14 I am the way, the truth, the life.
To Ponder
What does it mean to be a “chosen race“? Are other people not chosen ? What does this say or not say about the meaning of belonging in the church?
Gathering Lent/Easter 2020 pg. 23 – used with permission
The U.C. W. requests that all items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.
