The Sky’s the Limit for Children’s Mental Health Week!

Algoma Family Services (AFS) in partnership with Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Nogdawindamin, Strong Minds, ARCH, and the Early ON Child and Family Centre have gone virtual to bring a number of activities and events across the District in recognition of Infant, Child, Youth, and Adult Mental Health Week from May 4th to May 10th, 2020.

Children’s Mental Health Week and Mental Health Awareness Week both occur in May. The purpose of the week is to raise awareness about mental health, share information on services, and to reduce stigma. One in five people will be challenged by their mental health, with 70% of mental health challenges emerging in adolescence. Currently, there are over 28,000 children in the province of Ontario waiting more than a year for service. What this highlights is the need for more resources to reduce these wait times. “What we want the community to know, is AFS, as well as, our partners are open for service. Although our office buildings are closed, services are being offered by phone, video, and online”, said, Sandie Leith, Director of Services.

Green is the symbolic color in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Week. The communities in Algoma are encouraged to wear green ribbons and decorate your front window green. The Water Tower Inn will be lighting up green in recognition of the week. If you’d like to participate please take a picture of your decorated window or wearing green and tag AFS on Facebook. #KidsCantWait #CMHW2020

The following is a list of activities/ events planned for the week of May 4th. All activities/events will be posted to Facebook. The theme of the week is ‘THE SKY’S THE LIMIT’

Drumming Monday, May 4th a drum performance by local First Nations youths

Monday, May 4th a drum performance by local First Nations youths I nfant Mental Health event Wednesday, May 6th Zoom 10 am -12 pm.

Wednesday, May 6th Zoom 10 am -12 pm. Craft, Physical fitness, Story time, Role of a parent, and Triple P Discussion Panel

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83651851536?pwd=K3VBcWE5dmkzWXN1WHFFSFEyMkx6QT09 Meeting ID: 836 5185 1536

Password: 159543

Sky’s The Limit Concert Thursday, May 7th Past performers bring new material in a virtual presentation featuring Tianna Legacy, Spencer Pine, Joley Gough, Madi Schomogyi, Mike Haggith and Bold Noize (Tristan Goslow)

Thursday, May 7th Past performers bring new material in a virtual presentation featuring Tianna Legacy, Spencer Pine, Joley Gough, Madi Schomogyi, Mike Haggith and Bold Noize (Tristan Goslow) Dr. Barrett Video Presentation Friday, May 8th Caregiving Through Social Distancing and Beyond

Friday, May 8th Caregiving Through Social Distancing and Beyond 3 rd Annual Strong Minds Virtual 5K Run Saturday, May 9th in your own neighborhood, backyard, a nearby trail or on a treadmill to register please visit Eventbrite

Saturday, May 9th in your own neighborhood, backyard, a nearby trail or on a treadmill to register please visit Eventbrite Daily Nursery Rhymes in Anishnabemoin by Barbara Day an Elder In Residence at Sault College.

Nursery Rhymes in Anishnabemoin by Barbara Day an Elder In Residence at Sault College. Daily Fact or Figure from Children’s Mental Health Ontario

“Mental Health Week comes at an opportune time, as many families experience the challenges that come with the COVID-19 response of staying at home and social distancing. Many families are experiencing pandemic fatigue in managing being at home, the kids’ school-work, establishing a routine, keeping the kids occupied, and being separated or distanced from loved ones. The amazing AFS Team and our community partners have pulled together great activities and information to assist families make the most of this time insolation. We greatly encourage the community to join in on the virtual activities, have some fun, and learn more about mental health as well as, the services available. Remember you are not alone, we are in this together, we will get through this challenging time together. Stay home, stay well, and remain connected”, said Ali Juma, CEO.

To learn more about Children’s Mental Health Week please visit the Children’s Mental Health Ontario website or the Canadian Mental Health Association website for information on adult mental health. Be sure to check out the Algoma Family Services Facebook page.

Algoma Family Services is a provider of specialized services for infant, children, youth, adults and families in the Algoma District. Our services are evidence-based, client-centered, family-focused and delivered by a team of skilled professionals.

To learn more about Children’s Mental Health Week please visit the Children’s Mental Health Ontario website or the Canadian Mental Health Association website for information on adult mental health. Be sure to check out the Algoma Family Services Facebook page.

Algoma Family Services is a provider of specialized services for infant, children, youth, adults and families in the Algoma District. Our services are evidence-based, client-centered, family-focused and delivered by a team of skilled professionals.