Government Launches New Tool to Support Trucking Industry – Ontario 511 app

The Ontario government is offering a new free 511 app which will provide truck drivers immediate access to the information they need to stay safe, fed and rested while delivering essential goods across the province during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This app represents yet another important step that our government is taking to support truck drivers in their efforts to keep goods moving and deliver essential supplies, such as personal protective equipment (PPE),” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The trucking industry plays a vital role in keeping our supply chain strong and our store shelves stocked.”

The Ontario 511 app provides images from over 600 cameras and includes up-to-date highway information on construction, collisions and road closures. It also identifies open rest areas and locations throughout the province that offer food and fuel. The app includes an easy to use map view and features a drive mode that provides hands free audio alerts.

“Drivers and carriers now have at their fingertips an abundance of information on accessible food service providers as well as newly-developed rest areas for drivers – many of which have been created at the direction of Minister Mulroney,” said Stephen Laskowski, President, Ontario Trucking Association. “The creation of the 511 app is much appreciated and comes at a perfect time for the hard-working drivers out on the roads helping to steer Ontarians out of this crisis.”