SE OPP Dubreuilville – Two Dubreuilville Residents charged with theft

Between April 17 and April 19, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two theft occurrences in the Dubreuilville area.

On April 28, 2020, officers located and arrested two people in connection with the incidents. As a result of the investigation, Austin PINARD, 20 years-of-age, from Dubreuilville, was charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC) – (Two Counts), and

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.

Ian BENEDICIC, 30 years-of-age, from Dubreuilville, was charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

Both accused parties were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 8, 2020, in Wawa.