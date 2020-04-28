Tuesday Morning News – April 28

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 10. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low plus 2.
Statistics
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|48,500
|1,605
|2,700
|147
|USA
|1,010,000
|23,196
|56,797
|1,384
|Total:
|3,079,980
|212,265
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 27, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 848
|Positive
|13
|Negative
|1,400
|Pending
|435
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|9
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (9)
|Yes
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, to make an announcement.
It was disappointing to hear the Ontario Northland was reducing its services for Wawa residents who use this service for essential travel to the Soo and beyond. Yesterday, Kaspar Transportation made notice that effective Saturday, May 2, 2020 they are suspending all operations in Ontario and Manitoba. Kaspar Transportation not only provided personal transportation but also provided the transportation of medical samples, municipal water testing samples, drug prescriptions, and freight.
In Wawa, there are some very talented artisans who are creating beautiful painted rocks with inspirational messages, and a glassworker(s) who is making stained glass hearts. Thank you for sending such bright messages and affirmations of love to Wawaites in these troubled times.
CAA has offered an short list of items that motorists might want to keep in mind as vehicles are parked for long periods of time. They advise to have a full tank of gas with a fuel stabilizer. You may wish to splurge on a higher octane fuel without any ethanol products. Protect your battery with a trickle charger. Over-inflate your tires with and extra 10lbs of pressure while parked – then remove the extra PSI when driving. Take the time to wash and wax to protect your vehicle from salt, rust and bird droppings. With today expected to hit +10, perhaps a video of lip-syncing “Car Wash” might be a worthy entry into the Wawa Walks Day 2 competition?
