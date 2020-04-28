Ratification of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Central Agreements

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the ratification of the central agreements with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA), and the ETFO Education Workers and the Council of Trustees’ Associations (CTA):

“I would like to congratulate ETFO, OPSBA and the CTA for the ratification of the 2019-22 central agreements.

Like our deals with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Education Workers’ Alliance of Ontario (EWAO) and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) our primary objective was to reach good deals with teachers’ and education workers’ unions, that will advance the priorities of students and parents.

Teachers and education workers play a critical role in promoting positive learning environments for students in all corners of our province — they provide a safe and stimulating educational environment that promotes growth and learning.

Our government demonstrated an unwavering commitment to reaching deals that will protect our children’s futures and invest in their potential. We now have tentative central agreements with everyone and have delivered five ratified deals to date.”