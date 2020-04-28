All CSC Nouvelon schools and daycare services to remain closed

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis and the efforts to counter the virus have resulted in the cancellation of several activities across the province as well as the closing of all schools in Ontario.

In support of government efforts taken to counter the spread of COVID-19, all CSC Nouvelon elementary and secondary schools as well as the board office will remain closed until at least May 31, 2020. All daycares located in Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will also remain closed.

The CSC Nouvelon will continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Education, its community partners, as well as health experts such as the Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Porcupine Health Unit and the Algoma Health Unit and adhere to prescribed health guidelines. “We truly appreciate the support and collaboration of parents in supporting their child’s learning from home,” stated Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon. “With our at-home learning program, the CSC Nouvelon seeks to support our students’ learning experience while also promoting their well-being. The education, well-being and safety of our students remain a priority. The CSC Nouvelon is also committed to supporting its students, their parents and its staff in maintaining a healthy lifestyle during these difficult times,”.

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic Educational Program that is widely recognized for its excellence. The CSC Nouvelon provides a quality learning environment and academic program that runs from early childhood to adult education, with some 6,700 students enrolled in 27 elementary and 10 secondary schools.