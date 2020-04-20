Government of Ontario Reaches Final Agreement with OSSTF

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement after reaching a tentative agreement with Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA), and the OSSTF Education Workers and the Council of Trustees’ Associations (CTA):

“Our priority has always been to reach good deals with teachers’ and education workers’ unions, that advance the priorities of students and parents. That is exactly what we have done by reaching deals with every education union in this province.

During this entire process, our aim was to ensure our young people receive the best education we can offer, so they can develop the skills they need to succeed in the classroom and in the jobs of the future.

We will remain focused on the government’s dual priority of keeping students safe while ensuring the continuity of education. Moreover, we remain determined to continuously strengthen teacher-led learning and virtual learning for the benefit of our students, and we continue to look to our educators to rise to the challenge and deliver quality education to every child, wherever they may live.”

