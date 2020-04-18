Saturday Morning News – April 18

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow or rain beginning near noon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Periods of rain mixed with snow changing to flurries at times heavy near midnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 19 overnight.
Statistics
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|31,927
|1,821
|1,310
|115
|USA
|710,272
|32,165
|37,175
|2,535
|Total:
|2,276,744
|155,881
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 120
|Positive
|12
|Negative
|897
|Pending
|211
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|6
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (8)
|Yes
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
|12:00 Noon
|Ministers and Government of Canadaofficials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
|1 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.
News Tidbits:
The annual Wawa Walks is getting underway despite the COVID pandemic. There will be a 3 week calendar of daily challenges starting April 26th posted on fb for participants.
Sad news for those who enjoy ribs and music. Yesterday, the SSM Rotary Club announced that Rotaryfest, the Sault’s Summer festival along with the Community Day parade will not be happening in July. ROTARYFEST (formerly Community Days) began with the first parade in 1922.
