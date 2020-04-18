Saturday Morning News – April 18

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow or rain beginning near noon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Periods of rain mixed with snow changing to flurries at times heavy near midnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 19 overnight.

Statistics

Country, Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 31,927 1,821 1,310 115 USA 710,272 32,165 37,175 2,535 Total: 2,276,744 155,881

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 1, 120 Positive 12 Negative 897 Pending 211 Deceased 0 Resolved 6

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread? Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits –

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

Time 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 12:00 Noon Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.

