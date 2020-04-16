Algoma Public Health is reporting the 11th resident to test positive for COVID-19

This individual is a woman in her 60’s, who did not have any recent travel outside of the district, or any known contact with a confirmed case. Before becoming ill, she had no exposures other than routine activities in Sault Ste. Marie & Area. Testing occurred on April 13th and this individual continues to remain in self-isolation at home.

Although public health investigations continue, this is evidence that COVID-19 is spreading within Algoma communities.

“Finding a case of COVID-19 from community spread shows just how important it has been for everyone to practice physical distancing, and to stay home as much as possible,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Associate Medical Officer of Health. “The virus spreads from person to person through close contact, and infected droplets from coughing or sneezing. To break the chain of transmission, now more than ever, everyone must keep avoiding close contact with people outside their immediate families, and everyone must follow public health direction to stay home and isolate if you are ill or if you have had recent international travel. This is the only way to prevent uncontrolled person-to-person spread of the virus in our communities.”

Details of confirmed case: