Algoma Family Services’ Student Nutrition Program Launched to provide breakfast bags to families throughout Algoma

Beginning the week of April 6th, Algoma Family Services’ Student Nutrition Program launched an initiative to provide families throughout Algoma with breakfast in the comfort of their own homes. In collaboration with the Algoma District School Board, Huron Superior Catholic District School Board, Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario, Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario and the Transportation consortium families will receive a bag of food delivered to their door step. Items found in the food bags include items like a loaf of bread, a box of cereal, 4L of milk, apples, oranges, yogurt, granola bars, crackers, cheese, etc. This is made possible in partnership with Lock City Dairy who will source, package and drop the bags across Algoma for volunteers to deliver to families. This initiative will see up to 650 food bags delivered to area families each week.

The AFS Student Nutrition Program funded by the Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services, Breakfast Clubs of Canada and The Grocery Foundation works to improve the learning capacity, health and well-being of children by ensuring students have access to healthy food through school-based nutrition programs. The program provides assistance to schools implementing nutritious morning meals, snacks and lunches. Currently, the Student Nutrition Program has a presence in 97% of schools throughout Algoma. In 2019, the Student Nutrition Program through its partnership with schools prepared over one million meals. These meals took the form of a breakfast, snack and/or lunch program

“Good nutrition is the underpinning of good mental and physical health, and during this challenging time where families are isolating to keep safe, it is important families have access to nutritious food”, said Ali Juma, Algoma Family Services CEO. “We are incredibly proud of our small but mighty Student Nutrition Program team for their creative ways in working with the schools and service partners to ensure children, youth and their families have food while school is out. Thank you to our awesome partners for making this happen.”

Algoma Family Services is a provider of specialized services for infant, children, youth, adults and families in the Algoma District. Our services are evidence-based, client- centered, family-focused and delivered by a team of skilled professionals.