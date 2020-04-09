Minister of Education Statement on Ratification of OECTA Central Agreement

Today, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, issued the following statement in response to the ratification of the central agreement with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA):

“I would like to congratulate OECTA and OCSTA for the ratification of the 2019-22 central agreement, the first deal reached with Ontario teachers.

We will continue to advance efforts that improve and modernize Ontario’s education system and serve the needs of students and their families, while being fiscally responsible. Our aim is to ensure our system is responsive and adaptive to the challenges on the horizon, and we have full confidence that educators will rise to the challenge and work hard to ensure students learn and succeed.

Like our deals with the Education Workers’ Alliance of Ontario (EWAO) and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), our primary objective was to provide predictability and certainty to parents, students and educators alike.

The time is now for the outstanding deals – parents deserve predictability.”