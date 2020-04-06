Visit us at our Virtual Open House – Sault College

We may not be able to meet our prospective students in person at our annual open house, but we’ve found a way to show off our amazing campus through our new Virtual Open House! And as an added bonus, while visiting, guests can enter for a chance to win $2500 towards their tuition*! Draw takes place May 1, 2020!

From our amazing facility to our amazing surroundings, we know Sault College is your new home and we want to show you why! Visit our Virtual Open House today to connect with our recruiters by phone, video or email, explore our campus with 360° virtual tours, see live scenes of our students in action, but most of all get the answers to the questions you have.

“These are extraordinary times and our team at Sault College has worked hard to offer you a virtual glimpse into your future here at Sault College,” said Tanya Running, Manager, Strategic Enrolment, Sault College. “We want you to feel excited about our College and learn more about some of the areas that we are so proud of including: our programs, services and facilities. Through creativity and innovation, we’re giving you this opportunity, so check us out virtually today,” she added.

You can join the Virtual Open House by visiting www.saultcollege.ca/virtualopenhouse. Our Student Recruiters are always here to help by emailing them at [email protected]