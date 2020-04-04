Men’s Curling – End of 2019/20 Season

Special thank you to Jim Hoffmann Club President and Andy Stevens Secretary/Treasurer for all their work during the Regular Season. Team Tom Terris is the 2019 – 2020 Regular Season Champions and Team Fahrer was the Runners-up. Congratulations.

The Regular Season was shortened when the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre was closed due to the Corona Virus GUIDELINES in mid-March. The Playoffs and the Men’s Bonspiel were both canceled for this season.

The Season was an exciting curling year with many exciting games and great sportsmanship.

The Wawa Curling League asks everyone to be Safe, Follow the Guidelines and be supportive of each other through these difficult times as we overcome COVID-19.