Eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by Algoma Public Health

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #8
|20s, female
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 2, 2020
Details of affected flights or cruise ship:
- not applicable
To protect the identity of individuals, and to comply with privacy law, Algoma Public Health does not provide name or address information for people who test positive for COVID-19. Where there are important exposures in the community or on flights, Algoma Public Health will provide the times and locations on this webpage.
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
Status of cases in the Algoma district
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
|Tested
|528
|Positive
|8
|Negative
|336
|Pending
|184
|Updated: April 4, 2020 (10:30 a.m.)
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case Number
|Age, Gender
|Date Tested
|Case #8
|20s, female
|April 2, 2020
|Case #7
|70s, female
|March 28, 2020
|Case #6
|50s, male
|March 28, 2020
|Case #5
|20s, male
|March 23, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|March 26, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|March 25, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|March 24, 2020
|Case #1
|50s, female
|March 16, 2020
|Updated: April 4,2020 (10:30 a.m.)
