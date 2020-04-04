Eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by Algoma Public Health

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020

Details of affected flights or cruise ship:



not applicable

To protect the identity of individuals, and to comply with privacy law, Algoma Public Health does not provide name or address information for people who test positive for COVID-19. Where there are important exposures in the community or on flights, Algoma Public Health will provide the times and locations on this webpage.

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Status of cases in the Algoma district

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Tested 528 Positive 8 Negative 336 Pending 184 Updated: April 4, 2020 (10:30 a.m.)

Details of confirmed case(s)