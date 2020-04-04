Breaking News

Eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by Algoma Public Health

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.

Case # Age, Gender   Exposure category   Status Tested
Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020

 

Details of affected flights or cruise ship:

  • not applicable

To protect the identity of individuals, and to comply with privacy law, Algoma Public Health does not provide name or address information for people who test positive for COVID-19.  Where there are important exposures in the community or on flights, Algoma Public Health will provide the times and locations on this webpage.

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area

Status of cases in the Algoma district

 

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

 

Tested 528
Positive 8
Negative 336
Pending 184
  Updated: April 4, 2020 (10:30 a.m.)

Details of confirmed case(s)

  Case Number      Age, Gender    Date Tested 
Case #8 20s, female April 2, 2020
Case #7 70s, female  March 28, 2020
Case #6 50s, male  March 28, 2020
Case #5 20s, male  March 23, 2020
Case #4  60s, female   March 26, 2020
Case #3  60s, male   March 25, 2020
Case #2 40s, female  March 24, 2020
Case #1  50s, female  March 16, 2020
  Updated: April 4,2020 (10:30 a.m.)
