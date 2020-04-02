All CSC Nouvelon schools and daycare services to remain closed

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis and the efforts to counter the virus have resulted in the cancellation of several activities across the province as well as the closing of all schools in Ontario.

In support of government efforts taken to counter the spread of COVID-19, all CSC Nouvelon elementary and secondary schools as well as the board office will remain closed until May 4, 2020. All daycares located in CSC Nouvelon schools will remain closed until April 13, 2020.

“The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon has already enhanced its cleaning protocol in schools and undertaken other measures that are clearly outlined in the Board’s Pandemic Plan,” stated Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon. “The school board will continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Education, its community partners, as well as health experts such as the Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Porcupine Health Unit and the Algoma Health Unit and adhere to prescribed health guidelines.”

“The education, well-being and safety of our students remain a priority. The CSC Nouvelon is also committed to supporting its students and staff in maintaining a healthy lifestyle during these difficult times,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.

