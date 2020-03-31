Red Pine Provides Update on its Activities in Response to COVID-19

Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces that, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has suspended its drilling activities at its Wawa Gold Project located 2 km southeast of Wawa, Ontario. To date, there are no reported, suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Red Pine and the Company has put in place protocols to protect the public and all of its staff. The Company has completed approximately 3,000 metres of its 16,000-metres 2020 drilling program (see Feb. 5, 2020 News Release). A scaled-back staff will remain at camp, under strict health protocols, to continue exploration activities such as logging and sampling of completed drill holes and other field activities. Although lab delays may be expected, assay results will be announced when they are received.

Red Pine remains fully funded, and the Company will continue its 2020 expansion drilling program once it is safe to do so. Five holes of the winter drill program have been completed to date at depths of 500 to 600 metres with preliminary observations indicating that gold mineralization was successfully intersected below and beyond the current footprint of the Surluga 43-101 resource1. Visible gold was observed in hole SD-20-287 at approximately 458 metres depth in the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Quentin Yarie, CEO of Red Pine, stated, “The health and safety of our workforce and the public is always paramount and as such we are suspending drilling operations at this time in line with recommendations and mandates from the government of Ontario. We have put in place protocols to safeguard our field geologists so that they can continue to work on site and we are able to adjust our work programs if necessary, as we continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation. We would like to extend our thanks to our shareholders, suppliers, contractors and partners for their cooperation and understanding in these unprecedented times.”

The 2020 drilling program is designed to: 1) expand gold mineralization in the downdip and down plunge extensions of the Surluga Deposit in the Jubilee Shear Zone beyond the footprint of the current resource, 2) expand gold mineralization in the Hornblende Shear Zone, adjoining and parallel to Surluga and 3) test the Jubilee Shear Zone extension south of the Parkhill Fault.