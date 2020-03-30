Fifth Algoma resident to test positive for COVID-19, with travel to Mexico

Algoma Public Heath received confirmation today of the 5th Algoma resident to test positive for COVID-19.

This is a man in his 20s with recent travel to Mexico, returning to Algoma on March 18th. He developed symptoms on March 20th and was tested through his family health team on March 23rd. He has been in self-isolation since his return to Algoma and close contacts have been identified and notified.

Additionally, anyone who travelled on the flight below, in the indicated rows, should contact Algoma Public Health, or their local public health unit.

Date: March 18, 2020: Cancun, Mexico to Kitchener to Sudbury on WG192 Sunwing Airlines.

Passengers in rows 1-5 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

“As expected, we will keep seeing more and more people with COVID-19 in Algoma,” says Dr. Jennifer Loo, Associate Medical Officer of Health. “In order to prevent uncontrolled person-to-person spread in our communities, all of us must act now, to do three things:

Every single person must practice physical distancing. Avoid close contact with those outside of your immediate families and stay 2 metres apart from other people at all times. All returning travellers must stay home for 14 days. Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home.

Case announcements

With expectations that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma district will continue to increase, APH will no longer issue case information in a news release but will post up-to-date information on our website in a more streamlined format. This will be followed by a brief PSA to the media alerting them to the update.

We will however continue to issue news releases to inform the community of important local developments.

All public health units across Ontario work together as a system with the Ministry of Health, Public Health Ontario, and other partners to investigate and respond to cases of COVID-19.

Protect yourself, loved ones and the community

Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing (shortness of breath).

As of March 28, Ontario has banned public events and social gatherings of more than five people.

To protect loved ones and those around them, Algoma residents who are feeling sick should stay home until they no longer have any symptoms.

Any Algoma resident with possible COVID-19 must stay home for 14 days.

If you are feeling unwell and have recently returned from travel:

Take a self-assessment online using the Ministry of Health self-assessment tool

Call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000

Consult your family physician or nurse practitioner

Call Algoma Public Health at 705-759-5404 or TF 1-866-892-0172, ext. 5404

If you need immediate medical assistance, please call 911, and tell first responders about your symptoms and any recent travel, so that appropriate precautions can be put in place.

To help protect the capacity of our Algoma clinics and hospitals so that they can continue to care for those who need urgent treatment every day, please understand that COVID-19 testing is not recommended or appropriate for everyone.

COVID-19 testing is not helpful if you are not sick and have no symptoms.

To reduce the spread of germs including the flu and COVID-19, APH recommends that you:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth unless you have just cleaned your hands

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm, not your hand

Stay home if you are sick

Practice physical distancing by avoiding close contact with people outside your immediate families. This means staying 2 metres apart from others while at work, and while running errands or attending appointments in the community. Learn more about physical distancing.

We continue to encourage people to connect with trusted sources for COVID-19 information including the following websites:

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19 ontario.ca/coronavirus