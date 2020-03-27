Letter – Rotary Annual Auction

To the Citizens of Wawa and Rotary Supporters,

The Rotary Club of Wawa had been well underway with preparations for the Annual Auction which was to have held on April 25 . Under the current circumstances it is necessary to postpone the event for now, but hold it at the soonest possible opportunity. Our main partners in this venture have all been extremely understanding and helpful regarding the delay.

The Rotary Club of Wawa would like to thank the businesses and individuals who have already made generous donations, which we can assure them will be put to good use once the Auction is able to take place.

Stay safe, stay healthy,

Mark Owen

Chair, Auction Committee

The Rotary Club of Wawa