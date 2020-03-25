The OEB is taking a number of measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

We have implemented a temporary work-from-home protocol for most employees. A limited number of essential core operations staff remain at the office to support the continuation of our work, including responding to consumer and industry inquiries.

Here’s what you need to know during this time:

For consumers:

Time-of-use pricing

The Government of Ontario issued an Emergency Order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. As a result, starting on March 24, 2020, residential and small business customers on time-of-use (TOU) pricing will pay 10.1 ¢/kWh no matter what time of day the electricity is consumed . This means that TOU customers will be paying the off-peak price throughout the day as long as the Emergency Order remains in place. The Government has indicated that it intends to keep the 10.1 ¢/kWh pricing in place for 45 days.

The 10.1 ¢/kWh pricing applies automatically – no customer action is required . Some customers may receive a bill before their utility or unit sub-meter provider is able to implement the price change, in which case they will receive a credit on the following bill.

For more information, read the Government’s news release.

On March 19, 2020, the OEB extended the winter ban on electricity disconnections for non-payment for all residential customers to July 31, 2020. Low-volume, small business customers will now also be protected by the ban. In addition, the OEB is calling on distributors to be more flexible on arrears payment arrangements.

There are programs available to help low-income consumers. Find out more at oeb.ca/billhelp.

For industry:

Our Industry Relations enquiries system remains operational.

Send an email to [email protected] . Learn more about what information you should provide to allow us to respond more quickly. As we’re working remotely, our responses may take a little longer. Thank you for your understanding.

. This is in effect until further notice. Licensees and gas distributors are normally required to complete their annual Reporting and Record-Keeping Requirements (RRR) filings by April 30, 2020. We have extended the filing deadline for annual RRR filings to June 1, 2020, recognizing that many licensees and gas distributors are dealing with important customer service and staffing matters related to COVID-19. This date will be reassessed should it be warranted by events related to the pandemic.

We have made a number of operational changes regarding the scheduling or format of events in ongoing proceedings and consultations, and those remain in effect. To learn more, see our March 12, 2020 letter to all regulated entities and other interested parties.

General enquiries about regulatory proceedings, case filings and submissions, as well as specific enquiries on any upcoming application filing deadlines, can be sent to: [email protected] .

. Parties should contact the OEB staff lead for a given matter if they have any specific questions about currently scheduled deadlines on applications currently before the OEB.

We will update this information as needed if our protocols change as a result of evolving public health guidelines.