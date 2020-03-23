SSM OPP – Emergency Services Report to MSV Collision

On March 21, 2020 at approximately 6:45 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sault Ste. Marie Ambulance, Aweres Fire Department and Goulais River Fire Department responded to a report of a motorized snow vehicle collision in Aweres Township, Ontario.

The collision occurred on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) D trail which required emergency services to deploy snowmobiles and a side-by-side in order to attend the scene and assist with victims.

The collision between two snowmobiles resulted in one person being transported to hospital and two persons attending hospital on their own, where they were treated for their injuries.

Members from the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment are continuing their investigation.