Ontario Government Reaches Tentative Agreement with ETFO

At 8:45 p.m. yesterday, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding a tentative agreement with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA), and ETFO Education Workers and the Council of Trustees’ Associations (CTA):

“Our Government is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached between the Crown, ETFO teachers and education workers, and the school boards trustees’ associations.

This tentative ETFO agreement builds further momentum for deals and progress that students deserve, following last week’s tentative agreement signed with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA).

We remain focused on landing further deals, to provide stability and certainty to students, parents, and educators.”