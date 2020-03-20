ADSB Statement Regarding Phase One “Learn at Home”

A statement from Algoma District School Board Director of Education, Lucia Reece:

“The Algoma District School Board (ADSB) appreciated hearing the news shared today by Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

Like the Ministry of Education, keeping students and staff healthy at this critical time is ADSB’s first priority. Equally important is supporting our students and staff in their teaching and learning during this challenging time.

Minister Lecce advised that the online portal is Phase One of the ‘Learn at Home’ strategy and is designed to support parents and students over the next two weeks. The portal can be accessed at this link:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/learn-at-home

Parents are reminded that the Ministry of Education will continue to receive direction and information from the Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health, as it monitors the impact of COVID-19 and the need for school closures. Minister Lecce has indicated that if it is recommended to keep schools closed beyond April 5th, he will be engaging with partners, unions and school boards about implementing Phase Two of the strategy. ADSB will take direction from the Ministry of Education as the situation evolves and will communicate with parents through our voice messaging system and/or our website (http://www.adsb.on.ca).

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during these unprecedented times.”