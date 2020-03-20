2019-20 OHL Regular Season schedule Cancelled

Ontario Hockey League Commissioner David Branch announced today the conclusion of the 2019-20 OHL Regular Season. Following a meeting with the OHL Board of Governors and consultation with medical professionals, it was determined that the remaining 56 games of the 2019-20 OHL Regular Season schedule will be cancelled and not played.

“In the interest of the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public, it’s been agreed that the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season is the proper course of action to take at this time,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “We are continuing to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19. When it is safe and we may resume play, we will advise on the status of the 2020 OHL Playoffs.

We thank OHL players and their families, fans and partners for their continued patience and understanding throughout this challenging situation.”

The League has additionally confirmed that the 2020 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore will be held live online at ontariohockeyleague.com on Saturday, April 4 beginning at 9:00am.

The 2020 OHL Priority Selection Order of Selection will be as follows:

Final OHL regular season standings are based off each OHL team having played an equal number of regular season games (61 games)

NON-PLAYOFF TEAMS:

North Bay Battalion – 38 pts.

Niagara IceDogs – 42 pts.*

Sarnia Sting – 48 pts.

Soo Greyhounds – 56 pts.

PLAYOFF TEAMS:

Kingston Frontenacs – 42 pts.*

Hamilton Bulldogs – 56 pts.

Mississauga Steelheads – 59 pts.

Erie Otters – 61 pts.

Barrie Colts 62 pts.

Owen Sound Attack – 68 pts.**

Sudbury Wolves – 68 pts.**

Guelph Storm – 72 pts.

Oshawa Generals – 73 pts.

Windsor Spitfires – 76 pts.***

Peterborough Petes – 76 pts.***

Flint Firebirds – 80 pts.

Kitchener Rangers – 83 pts.

Saginaw Spirit – 85 pts.

London Knights – 90 pts.

Ottawa 67’s – 99 pts.

NOTES:

* – Kingston and Niagara are tied for 8th place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points. Based on the League’s tie-breaker procedure (most ROW wins, i.e. wins excluding shootouts), Kingston receives the higher position in the standings.

** – Sudbury and Owen Sound are tied with 68 points. Based on the League’s tie-breaker procedure (most ROW wins, i.e. wins excluding shootouts), Sudbury receives the higher position in the standings.

*** – Peterborough and Windsor are tied with 76 points. Based on the League’s tie-breaker procedure (most ROW wins, i.e. wins excluding shootouts), Peterborough receives the higher position in the standings.