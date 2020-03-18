Thank you – Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

Although the Derby Board (Scott, Shayne, Michelle, Garth, Rob, Gayle and Anne) prepare for months for the Derby, it is the participation of community-minded volunteers that actually make the Derby such a success.

The Oxford dictionary defines a “volunteer” as “a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task”, and without these volunteers, the Derby simply could not happen.

Thursday evening March 5th saw the first group of volunteers, the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters, friends and family, spend hours covering the ice surface with boards and setting up chairs and tables for the 1370 Derby participants. Many, many thanks to these wonderful people!

Friday March 6th was the marathon Derby Registration. Line-ups were shorter than in past years, due undoubtedly to the capable and friendly Registration team, who despite the cold hands and feet greeted participants with pleasant smiles and helpful manners. Many, many thanks to Heather and Bill, Marla and Steve, Leslie and Bev, Andy, Enos and Marg, Barb and Mark, Mary and Claudette, Pauline and Cathy, Islay and Rob, Carol and Gayle, and Cathy and Erin. Thanks go to Kathleen, whose unflapable manner kept Anne “cool”, and to Derby webmaster Dave, who ably assisted Scott with a stubborn computer. Whether experienced registration volunteer or newcomer, each and every one of you did an amazing job. Thank you!

Saturday and Sunday saw a small but capable team of volunteers at the fish weighing station. Once again, fish-weigher emeritus Louis returned to the table, keeping things calm and professional with his quiet attitude and wonderful sense of humour. Thank you, Louis, we cannot imagine a Derby without you! Sheila again took the position of computer guru, keeping track of fish caught, species, tag number, lake, participant’s name, city, etc., and doing all this with a computer programme that misbehaved with regularity! Fortunately, our capable webmaster Dave arrived in the nick of time to assist. Thank you, Sheila and Dave. Fish-gutting and fileting was left to Chayse, whose ability in that job is second to none. Many thanks, Chayse.

Special thanks go out to the Wawa SnoRiders for their trail grooming efforts and to the many patrollers and hut officials who worked on the ice of Wawa, Hawk and Manitowik Lakes.

Thanks to the Municipality of Wawa for donating the use of the Community Centre to the Derby Board of Directors, and many thanks to Mayor Ron Rody for attending our Saturday evening celebrations and welcoming our many Derby guests to the town of Wawa. Finally our thanks go to Director of Community Services and Tourism Alex Patterson, whose professionalism, friendship and humour shines through the excitement and occasional difficulties of the Derby.

Without the assistance of so many volunteers, the Derby simply could not operate. Our thanks to all of you for making the 29th Derby a great success. We look forward to the 30th Derby in 2021.